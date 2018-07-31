(biggieshortye/Twitter)

Homes ordered evacuated due to fire in Coquitlam suburb

RCMP say a structure fire on Tuesday morning has also led to road closures

Homes in a Coquitlam neighbourhood are under evacuation as crews battle a structure fire near Ranch Park.

The flames have also closed Spurway Avenue between Daybreak Avenue and Ranch Park Way, RCMP said. Residents in the 3000 block of Spurway have been told to evacuate their homes.

According to social media, smoke can be seen from Harbour Village.

RCMP said the fire started at about 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, and that it is too early to determine the cause.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
