Homicide detectives investigating after body found in Surrey house

Police were called to a small house Sunday evening in the 13500-block of 84 Avenue near King George Boulevard in Newton

Homicide investigators are on the case after a dead man was found in a small house in 13500-block of 84 Avenue near King George Boulevard at about 6 p.m. Jan. 9, 2022. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is on the case after a dead man was found in a small house Sunday evening in the 13500-block of 84 Avenue near King George Boulevard in Surrey.

It’s the city’s first homicide of 2022.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said Monday that “initial evidence suggests that a shooting occurred at the residence in the morning, but went unreported until the victim was located.”

The house is behind yellow police barricade tape.

“The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time, which includes a road closure on 84 Avenue both directions between King George Boulevard and 135A Street,” she said. Police have yet to identify a suspect.

Meantime, crimes of violence in Whalley have been keeping the Surrey RCMP busy this week.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition after he was stabbed in the 10200-block of City Parkway at about 10 p.m. Friday. “Those injuries were determined to be not life-threatening,” Munn said Monday. “The initial evidence that we’ve collected so far shows that the parties are likely known to each other as well as known to police.”

She said police are expecting charges will be laid “in the near future.”

About two hours after that stabbing, another man was stabbed inside a residence in the 12700-block of 98 Avenue. He was taking to hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

“The parties involved are known to each other and a suspect has been identified,” Munn said. “It was not a domestic. Charges have been recommended.”

Last Thursday, a woman was stabbed in the 10400-block of 140B Street and taken to hospital, where she was last reported to be in stable condition.

“There’s no connection between any of them, they all have very individual motives behind each one it seems,” Munn said of the stabbings. Thursday’s victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

“When she was transported to hospital it was determined that she was suffering from stab wounds as opposed to what we initially thought to be gunshot wounds.”

Since IHIT took over investigating homicides from the Surrey RCMP’s serious crimes section in June 2003 it has to date cleared 144 of the total 257 homicide cases it has investigated in Surrey. That is a clearance rate of 56 per cent.

These cases, IHIT told the Now-Leader, “have been cleared by charge, recommended charge, or cleared otherwise.”

Surrey had 10 homicides in 2021 and 12 in 2020. In 2019 there were 21. In 2018 there were 15 homicides and the most Surrey recorded in any given year was 25 in 2013, breaking the previous record of 21 in 2005.



