Black Press Media file

Black Press Media file

Homicide detectives investigating after individual found dead in Langley

‘Not a random act,’ says Langley RCMP

Langley RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are investigating a homicide after an individual was found dead in Langley.

On Feb. 10, just before 1:30 a.m., the Langley RCMP was called to the 1800-block of 224 Street after a report of man down was received. Once the police arrived, they found a deceased adult victim.

“Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this does not appear to be a random act,” said the RCMP.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time. For now, 224 Street will remain closed between 16th and 24th Avenues.

IHIT was called on scene to assist and will be working in partnership with the Langley RCMP.

Currently, the RCMP is in gathering evidence and is unable to provide any further information at this time.

IHIT is seeking dashcam footage from anyone who was on 224th Street between 16th and 40th Avenues between 11 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 10.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
All remaining B.C. health-care workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by March 24

Just Posted

Bertrand Creek Enhancement Society volunteer Michelle Duffels hitting a thorny foe at the end of 26B Avenue east of 272 Street. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley volunteers freed up native plants from invasive blackberries

Black Press Media file
Homicide detectives investigating after individual found dead in Langley

Undated Google Maps image of Chartwell Langley Gardens
18 infected in COVID outbreak at Langley’s Chartwell Gardens

Rob Sedleski of Brookswood grabbed a picture along 48th Avenue, as the fog burned off to reveal a sunny Sunday morning with spring-like conditions. “I was so struck by the beauty of the sunlight’s interaction with the fog and the trees, that I was inspired to pull over and take a few pictures… It was just such a peaceful and ethereal moment that I had to capture.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Morning fog doesn’t deter walker