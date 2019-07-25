Homicide detectives are hoping to speak with this woman who they say was a witness to a fatal stabbing on a Richmond bus July 23. (RCMP)

Homicide detectives urge woman who saw fatal Richmond bus fight to speak with police

A 42-year-old man was fatally stabbed

Homicide detectives are looking to identify a witness to a fatal stabbing on a Richmond bus Tuesday.

On Thursday, police said they were looking for a woman who may have seen a fight between a 42-year-old man and a 22-year-old man on a TransLink bus near No. 3 Road and Cambie Road around 2 p.m.

Officers believe the interaction started out as a “random argument” that intensified into a physical fight.

The 42-year-old man died in hospital as a result of the fight and the 22-year-old man was arrested.

Neither man’s identity has been released.

The woman police are looking to speak with is described as Asian and is said to be wearing sunglasses, a dark hat, white jacket, blue pants and carrying a black purse.

