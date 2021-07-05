A large portion of Clearbrook Park in Abbotsford has been taped off following the discovery of a body on Monday morning (July 5). (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

A large portion of Clearbrook Park in Abbotsford has been taped off following the discovery of a body on Monday morning (July 5). (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Homicide investigation underway after body found in Abbotsford park

Body discovered early Monday morning in Clearbrook Park

Homicide investigators are on scene in Abbotsford after a body was discovered Monday morning (July 5) at Clearbrook Park in west Abbotsford.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the body was found at 5:09 a.m. in the Clinton Avenue access parking lot of the park.

Bird said the identity of the victim is unknown at this time, as are the motive and cause of death.

More details will be released as they become available.

Abbotsford Police Department patrol officers, major crime detectives, and the forensic identification unit remain on scene. Bird said the investigation has been transitioned to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448.

ALSO READ: IHIT releases name of victim in Abbotsford homicide investigation


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Homicide

 

A body was found Monday morning (July 5) at Clearbrook Park in Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

A body was found Monday morning (July 5) at Clearbrook Park in Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Previous story
2 Vancouver police officers stabbed during incident involving child in Chinatown

Just Posted

Townhouses for sale in the Willoughby neighbourhood of Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley home prices flat as buying frenzy ebbs

Surrey RCMP seized a number of guns that were allegedly connected to a Langley shop suspected of illegally selling cannabis. (RCMP handout)
Surrey RCMP raid Langley business suspected of illegally selling cannabis

The light purple indicates a low level of daily COVID transmission, white areas had a case rate of zero. (BCCDC)
COVID numbers still low in Langley

Langley firefighters are advising caution with fire and cigarettes and reminding people that backyard burning is banned as grass and brush is very dry after the recent heat wave. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Grass fires a danger in Langley as dry weather scorches brush