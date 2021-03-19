Homicide investigation underway in Abbotsford following hang-up 911 call

Man dies after call placed on March 3 from 32300 block of Slocan Drive

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the investigation into a death in Abbotsford related to a 911 hang-up call on March 3.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) issued a brief press release on Friday afternoon (March 19), saying that the 911 call came from the 32300 block of Slocan Drive (north of Maclure Road and west of Trethewey Street near Rotary Stadium).

An injured man was taken to hospital and has since died from his injuries, police said.

No further details were released, including the nature of the man’s injuries, the date of his death, what might have occurred in the home and whether anyone was arrested.

The APD said all updates will now be provided by IHIT, which also did not provide any further details.

