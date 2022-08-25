Homicide investigators at a residence in Surrey

Homicide investigators have been deployed to Surrey’s Clayton neighbourhood after an overnight incident at a home on 76th Avenue.

A witness told the Cloverdale Reporter that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was on the scene gathering evidence and it’s believed one person is dead, although that hasn’t been confirmed by police.

“We woke up this morning to find our neighbourhood a crime scene,” the resident said. “There was a murder overnight in a home up our street. There is police tape in a number of locations up and down the street and our neighbour cannot get out of his driveway due to the tape.”

The resident said the home was sold last year and is being rented, being used for auto-body rebuilding.

Police tape is up across several driveways, extending about a quarter mile. The road is closed off to traffic at this time as police continue to canvass the neighbourhood.

“This is a very quiet street. It’s hard to believe it is in Surrey sometimes,” the witness said. “We have a gate across our driveway, which we lock at night, and I’m very glad we do.”

More info to come …


