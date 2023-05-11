The corner of Old Yale Road and 103A Avenue in Surrey. (Photo: Google.com)

Whalley

Homicide investigators called in after body found in Surrey alley

Police say body was found at 5 p.m. in area of 103A Avenue and Old Yale Road

Surrey Mounties are investigating after a body was found in an alley in the area of 103A Avenue and Old Yale Road in Whalley around 5 p.m. Wednesday (May 10).

“At this time, it is believed criminality is a factor, therefore the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed and will be working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit,” stated Cpl. Vanessa Munn in a news release Thursday (May 11).

The area around the scene will remain closed off while police investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT information line 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

surrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Next story
‘Chaotic’ down south, concern up north as U.S. ends COVID border, immigration rules

Just Posted

Send details about Langley community events and groups to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files) (File photo)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: It’s heating up, Langley

Nancy Dahn and Timothy Steeves will perform at the Rose Gellert Hall on Saturday, May 13. (Rich Blenkinsopp/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley music school hosts award-winning husband and wife duo

An estimated 500 cars and 2,000 car fans attended the 34th D.W. Poppy Secondary School car show fundraiser on Sunday, May 7. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: 500 cars, 2,000 fans, $30K for D.W. Poppy school in Langley

RCMP shoulder patch. (Black Press Media files)
Serial groper suspected in three assaults on Langley women

Pop-up banner image