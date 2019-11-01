Homicide investigators called to Chilliwack for suspicious death

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called out to the Cultus Lake area after a body was found Friday.

#IHIT is in #ChilliwackBC after a man's body was found early this morning near Sleepy Hollow Road in the Cultus Lake area. We'll be working with @ChilliwackRCMP @bccoroners #IFIS and others. Got info? Call #IHIT pic.twitter.com/CO7nUazlWR — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) November 1, 2019

Chilliwack RCMP report the body of a male was found early in the morning on Nov. 1 off Sleepy Hollow Road near Cultus Lake.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been notified and are engaged in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact IHIT’s information line at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

