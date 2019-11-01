IHIT Twitter.

Homicide investigators called to Chilliwack for suspicious death

Male found in area south of Chilliwack Friday morning

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called out to the Cultus Lake area after a body was found Friday.

Chilliwack RCMP report the body of a male was found early in the morning on Nov. 1 off Sleepy Hollow Road near Cultus Lake.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been notified and are engaged in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact IHIT’s information line at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

• RELATED: IHIT releases name of Chilliwack homicide from Tuesday

• RELATED: RCMP’s Emergency Response Team raid ‘clubhouse’ near Chilliwack homicide scene

Visit www.theprogress.com for more information as it becomes available.

