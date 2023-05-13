Homicide investigators identify victim found in Surrey alley

Shawn Clarke, 49, was reported missing to police on May 1, 2023. (Surrey RCMP photos)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the male victim who was found dead on Wednesday (May 10) in a Surrey alley.

At around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, Surrey Mounties responded to a call in the area of 103A Avenue and Old Yale Road.

Shawn Clarke of Surrey was found deceased. The 49-year-old was reported missing to police on May 1. He was last seen on April 18.

The BC Coroners Services, along with IHIT, has deemed Clarke’s death suspicious. Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, spokesman for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, stated in a news release Friday (May 13) that his death does not appear to be connected to the B.C. gang conflict.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT information line 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

