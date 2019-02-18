Police have cordoned off an apartment building in north Surrey on Monday, Feb. 18 after a fatal assault. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)

Homicide police investigate assault turned deadly in Surrey

60-year-old man died at hospital after assault

Homicide detectives are investigating an assault that turned deadly on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP Monday.

Police went to a residence in the 13300-block of 105 Avenue to investigate an assault at 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

RCMP found an unconscious 60-year-old man with injuries “consistent with foul play.”

The man was taken to hospital where he later died, police said, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has since taken over the investigation.

Police say the area near the homicide will be cordoned off for an “indeterminate” time.

IHIT does not think the death is linked to widespread Lower Mainland gang conflict and was an “isolated targeted event with no continued risk to public safety.”

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448, email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or if they wish to remaind anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.

