Homicide team called in after victim found dead in New Westminster

Police have arrested a suspect

Homicide investigators are at the scene of a shooting in New Westminster that left an adult victim dead on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 600-block of East Columbia Street around 7:30 p.m. where they found a victim had died of “apparent gunshot wounds,” according to a police statement.

Police do not believe this was a random attack and they have arrested a suspect.

New Westminster police is working with homicide investigators to determine a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).

