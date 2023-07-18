Police are on scene Tuesday (July 18) following a homicide on Madiera Place in west Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Homicide team called to Abbotsford after body found in home

Police say an arrest has been made and there is no risk to the public

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called to Abbotsford after police discovered a body in a home.

Const. Art Stele, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said an arrest has been made.

He said patrol officers at about 7:30 a.m. went to a home in the 31000 block of Madiera Place (just west of Clearbrook Road) after a “suspicious circumstance” had been reported to police. When they arrived, they found a deceased person.

“The Abbotsford Police major crime unit is in the preliminary stages of this investigation. Early indications suggest this incident is an isolated event, and the public is not at risk,” Stele said.

ALSO SEE: Homicide team called to Mission after stabbing victim dies

The investigation is now being headed by IHIT.

No further details have been released at this time, including the age and sex of the victim and the relationship to the person arrested.

Anyone with information about the incident or dashcam footage or CCTV from the area is aksed to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448.


