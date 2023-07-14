Homicide team called to Mission after stabbing victim dies

Homicide investigators were called to Mission after a 42-year-old man died from a stabbing on Lougheed Highway on Thursday evening (July 13). / Shane MacKichan Photo Homicide investigators were called to Mission after a 42-year-old man died from a stabbing on Lougheed Highway on Thursday evening (July 13). / Shane MacKichan Photo Homicide investigators were called to Mission after a 42-year-old man died from a stabbing on Lougheed Highway on Thursday evening (July 13). / Shane MacKichan Photo Homicide investigators were called to Mission after a 42-year-old man died from a stabbing on Lougheed Highway on Thursday evening (July 13). / Shane MacKichan Photo Homicide investigators were called to Mission after a 42-year-old man died from a stabbing on Lougheed Highway on Thursday evening (July 13). / Shane MacKichan Photo Homicide investigators were called to Mission after a 42-year-old man died from a stabbing on Lougheed Highway on Thursday evening (July 13). / Shane MacKichan Photo Homicide investigators were called to Mission after a 42-year-old man died from a stabbing on Lougheed Highway on Thursday evening (July 13). / Shane MacKichan Photo Homicide investigators were called to Mission after a 42-year-old man died from a stabbing on Lougheed Highway on Thursday evening (July 13). / Jamie Hayes Photo

A 42-year-old Mission man is dead after a stabbing on Lougheed Highway on Thursday (July 13) with a suspect in custody.

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed to investigate the incident, which Mission RCMP described as an “altercation between two males.”

At 6:13 p.m. on Thursday, Mission RCMP was called to a reported stabbing near the intersection of Lougheed Highway and the Cedar Valley Connector in Mission.

When police arrived, officers discovered a 42-year-old man suffering from a serious stab wound. The victim was taken to hospital where he died.

Witnesses identified a 37-year-old suspect and Mission RCMP took him into custody after he was located nearby.

Lougheed Highway was closed westbound at the intersection with Highway 11 due to the incident until it reopened on Friday morning (June 14).

IHIT has taken over the investigation and is working closely with the Mission RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

To allow for proper notification of the family, investigators are not releasing the victim’s name at this time.

“Investigators will continue to be in the area throughout the day,” IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a news release. “This is an isolated incident and thanks to the quick response of the Mission RCMP members, there is no ongoing risk to the public.”

IHIT is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact IHIT directly at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

