The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a fatal shooting at a Surrey hotel Monday (July 4) after Surrey RCMP were called for reports of shots fired. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a fatal shooting at a Surrey hotel Monday (July 4) after Surrey RCMP were called for reports of shots fired. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Homicide team investigating fatal shooting at Surrey hotel

Surrey RCMP say suspect vehicle seen ‘fleeing from the area’; burnt-out vehicle found shortly after

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a fatal shooting at a Surrey hotel Monday (July 4).

Police were called to a parking lot at the Days Inn Hotel, located at 13373 King George Blvd. in the Whalley neighbourhood, at 4:57 p.m. after a report of shots fired, according to a release from Surrey RCMP. Police add the shooting appears to be targeted.

Police say that when officers arrived they found a man in “medical distress suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.”

“Despite all attempts to revive the individual they succumbed to their injuries,” notes the release.

Surrey RCMP say a suspect vehicle, described as an “older model silver four-door Infiniti sedan was seen fleeing from the area.” Now, police are investigating whether a burnt-out vehicle, found in the area of 96 Avenue and 124 Street a short time later, is connected to the homicide.

Police add that no suspect description is currently available and police are looking for any witnesses or those with dash-cam footage from the area to contact police.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Shootingsurrey rcmp

 

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a fatal shooting at a Surrey hotel Monday (July 4) after Surrey RCMP were called for reports of shots fired. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a fatal shooting at a Surrey hotel Monday (July 4) after Surrey RCMP were called for reports of shots fired. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a fatal shooting at a Surrey hotel Monday (July 4) after Surrey RCMP were called for reports of shots fired. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a fatal shooting at a Surrey hotel Monday (July 4) after Surrey RCMP were called for reports of shots fired. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Previous story
UPDATE: Woman dies after Purolator van crashes into BC Transit bus near Castlegar
Next story
Penticton declares State of Local Emergency for flooding

Just Posted

On Saturday, July 9, Langley Thunder will once again wear special jerseys – like these 2019 jerseys – which will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to the Tessa Beauchamp Foundation. Beauchamp was a Surrey athlete who lost a battle with cancer. (Garrett James/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Thunder again honouring outstanding young athlete lost to cancer

Langley resident Danielle Warren purchased the lottery ticket from the Shefield & Sons on 204th Street in Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Dream to soon come true for Langley’s lottery winner

Langley’s Pat Cooper was mesmerized by a barred owl she spotted recently in Walnut Grove. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Look deep into my eyes!

A man cycles through water covering a road in the closed, flooded campgrounds at Derby Reach Regional Park on Monday, July 4. Water levels on the Fraser River are believed to have peaked Monday and are now dropping. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Evacuation alert rescinded in North Langley as Fraser River peaks, recedes