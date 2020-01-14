Joseph Vincent Morrissey, of Vancouver, was found dead on a Burnaby street on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (IHIT)

Homicide team investigating after man, 51, found dead on Burnaby street

Joseph Vincent Morrissey, of Vancouver, was found dead

Homicide detectives are investigating after a 51-year-old man was found dead on a Burnaby street Monday morning.

Burnaby RCMP were called out to the 6700-block of 4 Street at 7:20 a.m. after a man was found dead in the middle of the street.

The man had injuries “consistent with foul play” and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team believes his death was suspicious and an autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

Homicide detectives said he has been identified as Joseph Vincent Morrissey, of Vancouver, and they don’t believe his death was random.

“We are appealing to those who knew Mr. Morrissey to help us answer the key questions of who was he meeting with and what he was doing prior to his death,” said Sgt. Frank Yang.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area of of Lakefield Drive and 4 Street or has dash camera footage there between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7:20 a.m. to call police at 1-877-551- 4448, or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

