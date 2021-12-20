The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is probing the death of an individual after a stabbing near Metrotown Mall in Burnaby on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is probing the death of an individual after a stabbing near Metrotown Mall in Burnaby on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)

Homicide team investigating after Metrotown stabbing victim dies in hospital

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious is being asked to contact IHIT

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is probing the death of a victim who died after being stabbed in the Metrotown Mall area at around 11:40 a.m. Sunday (Dec. 19) morning.

In a press release, Burnaby RCMP said that police responded to reports of a stabbing near 4800 Kingsway in Burnaby. The victim was taken to hospital where they later died.

Mounties are asking anyone who was in the Metrotown area between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday and either saw something suspicious or has dash cam or surveillance footage of the area to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomicideRCMP

Previous story
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 19
Next story
Environment Canada: Mix of snow, rain coming to Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley this week

Just Posted

Many school parent groups in the Langley School District will receive gaming grants, along wit a few local private schools. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley schools benefit from gaming grants

Vancouver Giants have signed 2006-born goaltender Matthew Hutchison, who hails from Nanaimo. (Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Nanaimo netminder signs with Vancouver Giants

Distancing signs like these became the ‘new normal’ in early 2020. We have no idea what will come next. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Painful Truth: There’s no normal, new or old

Long-time Toronto Raptors game day host, Kat Stefankiewicz, and current Country 107.1 morning show host, Chris Wiggins, will join the club as in-game hosts for the team’s 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season at Langley Events Centre. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Fraser Valley Bandits announce in-game hosts for coming season