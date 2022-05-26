Police were at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre on Wednesday night (May 25) after a fatal assault occurred. (Photo by Shane MacKichan)

Homicide team investigating fatal assault outside Sevenoaks mall in Abbotsford

Police say suspects in custody, but no charges have yet been laid

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating after a man was killed in an assault outside Sevenoaks Shopping Centre in Abbotsford on Wednesday night (May 25).

Abbotsford Police Const. Paul Walker said a 911 call about the assault came in at about 10:30 p.m. Officers who arrived on scene found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries, he said.

ALSO SEE: Couple in their 70s identified as victims of double homicide in Abbotsford

The man was transported to hospital, but he died of his injuries.

VIDEO BY SHANE MACKICHAN

Walker said suspects in the incident are currently in police custody.

IHIT is now leading the investigation, but no further details have yet been released, including the nature of the assault.

Anyone with information, dashcam footage or CCTV from the area is asked to call the IHIT infoline at 1-877-551-4448.


