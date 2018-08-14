Honda Civic latest vehicle impounded for excessive speeding in Lower Mainland

(RCMP photo) A black Honda Civic is the latest vehicle impounded by Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Driver was going 130 km/h in 80 km/h zone.

  • Aug. 14, 2018 11:30 a.m.
  • News

Ridge Meadows RCMP have impounded another car for excessive speeding.

On Tuesday, police posted to Facebook a picture of a black sedan on the back of a flatbed tow truck.

“Remember the high-end cars impounded last week due to excessive speed? This week it’s a Honda Civic. The driver was going 130 km/h in an 80 zone. Any car can be driven dangerously fast,” read the post.

On Aug. 2, two exotic car drivers on their way to a private event at Mission Raceway had their vehicles impounded after being charged with excessive speeding.

A 2017 Lamborghini Aventador and a 2016 McLaren 675H, both driven by 22-year-old residents from Burnaby, were stopped in the 25800-block of Lougheed Highway.

A laser speed reader showed a speed of up to 138 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

The drivers were each given fines of $368 and received three demerit points on their licences. One of the drivers still had an N licence and both had received previously excessive speeding tickets.

“This stretch of Lougheed Highway is our number one problem area when it comes to excessive speed,” Sgt. Bruce McCowan said then.

“No matter the time of year, this specific area is plagued with unsafe speeds, 24/7, regardless of the road and weather conditions. We have seen too many tragic outcomes where all the driver needed to do was just slow down.”

Ridge Meadows RCMP said then it had ticketed 472 drivers for excessive speed so far in 2018, with 178 of those happening on the stretch of Lougheed between Maple Ridge and Mission.

In any case of excessive speed, vehicles will be impounded for at least a week.

