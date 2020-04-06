Honda driver may be key witness to Langley crash: RCMP

Police are hoping to find the driver of what appears to be a grey Honda Civic

Langley RCMP say someone who was driving this car on Sunday, March 29 may have been a key witness in a serious collision that sent two people to hospital. (Langley RCMP)

The driver of a car spotted near a serious crash on Langley’s 56th Avenue last month may have critical information for investigators, police say.

Langley RCMP released the photo of a Honda Civic that was near the head-on crash, which left two people injured, that took place in the 21300 block of 56th Avenue on Sunday, March 29.

The Honda driver could help police understand the circumstances that led up to the collision, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The Civic is likely a model produced between 2007 and 2010, and might be a hybrid edition, Largy said.

Police are asking the driver of the Honda, or anyone who knows who the driver may be, to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

The crash, between a 2015 Honda Pilot and a 1969 Pontiac GTO, took place around 4 p.m. on the Sunday afternoon and sent both drivers to hospital, one by Air Ambulance.

Police believe the GTO, driven by a 33-year-old Langley man, was traveling westbound in the oncoming lane.

“Speed and alcohol were believed to be factors in the collision,” Largy said

Fire crews used the jaws of life to extricate the drivers from the Pontiac and Honda.

