Hong Kong protesters rebuild Lennon Wall, clash with China supporters in Richmond

Protest over Hong Kong and China divisions took to the streets in Richmond this weekend.

A “Glory to Hong Kong” flash mob took place at Aberdeen Centre in Richmond Saturday but was met with counter-protestors.

Saturday’s protest was a “#LennonWall re:build in light of high school kids being bullied by nationalists on Tuesday,” Kevin Huang, executive director of the Hua Foundation, tweeted.

A Lennon Wall is a John Lennon inspired wall where people have been posting pro-democracy sticky notes. While the original popped up in Prague in the 1980s, they have been used multiple times in Hong Kong protests.

And true to the reason for the event, #LennonWall s being built with materials being provided by the organizer. pic.twitter.com/rfKWQGdEkY — Kevin Huang｜黃儀軒 (@yskevinhuang) October 5, 2019

Notices in English and Chinese were handed out at the protests, describing how protesters were scared of Hong Kong losing autonomy and anger for the long detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

Chants of “Save Canadian values! No CCP influence!” echoed outside Aberdeen Centre, which is located in a largely Chinese area of the city.

A flash mob against the ban on face masks in Hong Kong is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Waterfront Station on Sunday.

Pro-Beijing crowd breaks into Chinese national anthem. HK protestors belt out Oh Canada to drown them out pic.twitter.com/HMOympyI7o — Justin Fung | KENNEDY STEWART IS GREGOR | 馮凱威 🚫 (@jhwfung) October 6, 2019

2. Sunday, 10/06. 2-2:15pm.

Waterfront station. Flash mob to make a stand against the face-mask ban that was passed (without vote by their legislature + without “emergency”) by Emergency Regulations Ordinance (ERO). Organized by @VHKPoActs pic.twitter.com/UTsCn2S7VF — Kevin Huang｜黃儀軒 (@yskevinhuang) October 5, 2019

