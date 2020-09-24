BCNDP Leader John Horgan speaks in Maple Ridge on Thursday. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News)

Horgan promises more child care at $10 per day during Maple Ridge visit

Liberals say the NDP has failed to deliver on daycare

BCNDP Leader John Horgan was in Maple Ridge on Thursday morning with an election promise to expand child care spaces at $10 a day.

“I’m proud of the work we’ve done to create more child care spaces and make life more affordable for families with kids,” said Horgan. “We know there’s still more work to do, and we look forward to a renewed federal commitment helping us get there. By making sure child care isn’t a barrier for parents who want to get back to work, we can build an economic recovery that works for everyone – not just those at the top.”

Horgan said one week from today, B.C.’s new Child Opportunity Benefit comes into effect, and will provide up to $3,400 for a family with three children, benefiting almost 300,000 low and middle-income families.

#WATCH: #BC #NDP leader John #Horgan was in #MapleRidge this morning campaigning. One individual wasn’t happy about him…

Posted by The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News on Thursday, September 24, 2020

Horgan was flanked by Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows candidate Lisa Beare and Maple Ridge-Mission candidate Bob D’Eith, both incumbents.

“As a mother with a small child, I know how difficult and expensive childcare can be,” said Beare. “I am so proud that since forming government, we’ve been able to open more than 700 new childcare spaces in our community, and we’re just getting started.”

READ ALSO: In snap election, Horgan must prove COVID-19 track record to cynical voters: experts

Horgan’s political rivals were ready for him, as a man wearing a sweater with “Ridgilante” on the back stood behind Horgan and heckled him early in his speech. Then he set off the alarm on his truck, which was parked directly in front of the CEED centre where Horgan spoke. The horn blasted throughout the announcement and media question period. Ridgilantes were outspoken in their opposition to homeless camps in Maple Ridge. The truck was apparently from a local business or organization, and had a Clean Up Maple Ridge sign on the door.

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson had a press release response to the media before the 9:30 a.m. press conference, saying the NDP has failed to deliver on the promise of $10/day child care.

“Stats show the gender gap between working parents has widened as more mothers are staying home to care for their children, so it’s working mothers who are paying the price for John Horgan breaking his word,” said the release. “Universal $10 a day child care is now just an empty “slogan” and a federal pilot for two per cent of spaces.”

The Liberals said the NDP promised to have 24,000 spaces by this point of their mandate, but as of May 2020, there were only 3,490 new spaces open out of 16,500 funded.

Wilkinson is scheduled to have a press conference in Pitt Meadows Thursday at 1 p.m.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
