Horgan returns to Langley Wednesday to talk health care and pandemic response

BC NDP leader John Horgan will be in Langley Wednesday morning with local NDP candidates to make an announcement regarding health care and the province’s response to the pandemic.
Horgan will be joined by local candidates Andrew Mercier, Megan Dykeman, and Mike Starchuk at a residence (5234 198 St.) in Langley City at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to a press release.
This is the second time Horgan will be making a stop in Langley during this election campaign.
On Oct. 8, Horgan pledged $1.5 billion to complete the SkyTrain extension to Langley during a campaign stop at Langley City’s Douglas Park.
Stay tuned for more about today’s announcement.
