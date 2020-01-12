Horse killed, rider injured struck by train during Kamloops snowstorm

Horse and rider were riding near Kamloops during snowstorm

Emergency personnel were at the scene of an incident in Rayeigh, where a horse and rider were struck by a train on Jan. 12. (Nathan Ritchie photo)

Police say a horse was killed and its rider hospitalized after being struck by a CN train in Rayleigh on Sunday morning, Jan. 12.

Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Sascha Fesenko said the train struck the horse and rider at about 10:30 a.m. in the area of Devick Road, off Highway 5.

Fesenko said rail and highway traffic was stopped for a short period of time while emergency personnel were on scene and the body of the horse was removed.

There has been no word on the severity of the rider’s injuries.

The collision occurred amid a winter storm that has produced strong winds, blowing snow and sub-zero temperatures.

The investigation continues.

