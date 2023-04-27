A property affected by November flooding of the Nicola River is seen along Highway 8 on the Shackan Indian Band, northwest of Merritt, B.C., on Thursday, March 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A property affected by November flooding of the Nicola River is seen along Highway 8 on the Shackan Indian Band, northwest of Merritt, B.C., on Thursday, March 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Hot spell hikes risks of flooding, avalanches and fire across British Columbia

As British Columbia heads into its first warm spell of the year, forecasters are warning the heat could raise avalanche and flood risks, while the danger of wildfires has already nudged up to a “moderate” rating in some parts of the province.

The River Forecast Centre website says temperatures are expected to be at least 10 degrees above normal for many areas of the province right through the weekend before cooler weather and rain arrive next week.

The centre says mid-elevation snowpacks could begin rapid melting, issuing high streamflow advisories for areas north of Prince George, across the Cariboo, parts of the Shuswap and south through the Okanagan to the U.S. border.

Avalanche Canada predicts the sudden warming could also create dangerous conditions across every mountain range in Western Canada and it says the hazard will increase daily, raising the possibility of very large, deep avalanches running from mountain top to valley bottom.

While advisories urge those in the backcountry to use extreme caution on mountain slopes or near river banks, the wildfire service website shows a large region between Kamloops, Bella Coola and Prince George is ranked at a moderate risk of fire and two areas within that zone ranked “high” or “extreme.”

Melting snow exposes dry, dead grass, and the wildfire service reports six small blazes have occurred over the last 24 hours in central B.C., including a seven-hectare fire rated as out of control west of Lillooet.

READ MORE: Special avalanche warning issued for Western Canada

READ MORE: ‘Substantial’ shift coming to B.C.’s Interior with 27 C temperatures

Weather

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mom sought by police after newborn baby found dead at B.C. parking lot
Next story
South Surrey highway, road configuration dangerous for drivers, says resident after serious crash

Just Posted

Students of Aldergrove Community Secondary School washed cars to raise funds for their Dry Grad event in 2022. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove students raising funds for grad celebration

In 2021, torrential rain caused the Nicomekl to overflow its banks in Langley City. A $120,000 review of the flood plain has been completed, with federal-provincial funding. (Langley Advance Times file)
Just-completed flood plain study will help prevention efforts in Langley City: MLAs

More than 110 riders from nine to 60-plus took part in the annual Aldergrove Kermesse cycling race hosted by Escape Velocity Society on Sunday, April 23, staged at the Aldergrove Bowl. (Chris Dutton Photography)
Aldergrove Kermesse cycling race draws more than 110

Nearly 40 volunteers showed up Sunday, April 23, to rebuild a dog play area at Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) in Aldergrove. It was part of an annual volunteer ‘day of service” organized by Para Space Landscaping. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: An Aldergrove dog play area gets a makeover, courtesy of 36 volunteers