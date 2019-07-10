Hotel, office towers planned for Langley’s Carvolth area

Two 11-storey office buildings and a hotel are proposed for 200th Street and 86th Avenue

A new 264-room hotel, conference centre, and office park could be coming to the western gateway to Langley Township.

On Monday, Township council gave its first approvals to a project by the Mitchell Group to develop a 14 acre site at 86th Avenue on the west side of 200th Street into a seven storey hotel – to include both a Four Points by Sheraton and a Residence Inn by Mariott, including conference and banquet rooms and restaurants.

Part of the hotel is to have a green roof covered with foliage.

The office buildings are proposed to include 415,000 square feet of office space.

The builder will also create a half-acre public plaza along 88th Avenue, with a water feature and trees.

Council was mostly positive about the project, although Councillor Kim Richter voted against the rezoning.

“I see that we’re also looking at allowing them to clear the site following third reading,” said Richter.

She said she’s concerned because of the 401 trees on the developable portion of the land, only one is to be retained. The rest will be cleared for construction, though the plan submitted to council noted that 317 replacement trees are to be planted, along with 43 street trees and 41 in greenways running alongside the site.

Coun. Petrina Arnason also noted the loss of trees, but said she was glad to see the partial green roof on the hotel and would welcome it if there were green roofs added on top of the office buildings as well.

She also suggested looking at even more energy conservation measures than are under consideration now.

“This is going to be an iconic building in our community for a long time,” Arnason said, noting it is being built for the future.

Along those lines, she mentioned the 35 electric vehicle charging stations planned for the finished complex.

“There could bea lot more to provide service for people who are coming to work and stay on that site,” Arnason said.

A need for more hotel space was mentioned by Coun. Blair Whitmarsh, and by Mayor Jack Froese

“We are certainly increasing in tourism in our community, particularly sports tourism,” Whitmarsh said.

The hotel will be a short distance from the Langley Events Centre as well as a number of sports fields and facilities in Willoughby and Walnut Grove.

He and several others said they look forward to hearing from the public’s feedback at the upcoming public hearing.

Council voted 8-1 in favour of the first two readings of the rezoning bylaws. A public hearing will be held at a future council meeting and members of the public can have their say on the project, before a final vote by the council, likely in the early fall after the August break.