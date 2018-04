Flames shooting out what appears to be the chimney

Kurt Langmann photo Fire extinguished at Springfield Village home in Aldergrove, roads still blocked at 276th and 28th Ave. area by emergency responders.

A house fire has been extinguished at a Springfield Village home in Aldergrove.

The house was on fire at the corner of Springfield Drive and 276 Street in Aldergrove.

The fire destroyed the chimney of the house.

Fire crews arrived on scene a little after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Avoid the area, as roads are still blocked at 276th and 28th Ave. area by emergency responders.