Townhouses for sale in the Willoughby neighbourhood of Langley on Dec. 2, 2020. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Townhouses for sale in the Willoughby neighbourhood of Langley on Dec. 2, 2020. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Houses selling fast in Langley in November

Real estate markets continued to see high sales and rising prices

The price of a single-family home in Langley has gone sharply upward in recent months as the real estate market has been extremely busy despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benchmark price of a detached house in Langley was $1,115,200 in November, according to statistics released Dec. 2 by the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB).

That’s up 12.6 per cent from the same month a year ago, when the benchmark price – the average price for a typical single family home – was $990,300.

There were 143 sales of single-family homes in Langley in November, a 74.4 per cent increase compared to November 2019.

The price increases come after months of stronger-than-average sales through what is usually a quiet time in the real estate market.

Because of the near-shutdown in activity in March, April, and early May in the Lower Mainland, there were very few home sales in the spring.

READ ALSO: Fewer homes for sale as buyers swoop on Langley properties

Sales bounced back starting in the early summer, but has not really abated. Experts have offered several explanations, including pent-up demand from the spring, low interest rates, and a desire by some people for more room as they continue to work from home during the pandemic.

“We’re running out of superlatives,” said Chris Shields, FVREB president. “We expected November activity to moderate due to the season, but the desire for family-sized homes and their benefits continues to dominate. Since the summer, we’ve seen the strongest demand in our board’s 99-year history specifically for single-family detached and townhomes.”

While demand remained high, there was less supply of houses in Langley.

The number of homes listed for sale feel to 167, down 44 per cent from November of last year, and down 23.4 per cent from this October.

While demand was also up year-over-year for townhouses and condos, prices were not rising as fast, and more properties were coming on the market.

There were 121 townhouses sales in November, a 28.7 per cent increase over the year before. The benchmark price in Langley hit $579,200, a five per cent year-over-year increase. The number of homes for sale was up slightly compared to last year.

Condos saw the biggest single jump in year-over-year sales among the three housing categories.

There were 127 sales of condos in November in Langley, a 95.4 per cent jump from the same month in 2019.

The benchmark price was $398,000, up 5.2 per cent from a year earlier.

While detached houses are in short supply and townhouses remained steady, a lot more condos came onto the market.

There were 346 active listings in November, up 28.6 per cent from the same month a year ago, and only down 11.5 per cent from October. There were 164 new listings just this month, a 72.6 per cent jump from a year earlier.

Fraser ValleyLangleyReal estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspect tries to thwart police in Abbotsford with false 911 call about men with guns
Next story
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Just Posted

Townhouses for sale in the Willoughby neighbourhood of Langley on Dec. 2, 2020. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Houses selling fast in Langley in November

Real estate markets continued to see high sales and rising prices

These three orbs in a triangular formation were spotted in the skies above Abbotsford/Aldergrove on Dec. 1. (YouTube)
VIDEO: Alleged UFO sighting in Abbotsford/Aldergrove

Footage from Dec. 1 shows three orbs in triangle formation in the skies

A Langley high school teacher was handed a one-day suspension for ‘physically intimidating’ Grade 7 student during a basketball game in February of 2016 (Black Press Media file)
Langley high school teacher gets one-day suspension for ‘physically intimidating’ Grade 7 student

Lost his temper because student was using football terms as a joke during basketball game

A homeless couple nap on a Langley City bench in 2018. According to new stats, the number of homeless who live outdoors is on the rise in the City and Township. (Langley Advance Times file)
More homeless are sleeping outdoors in Langley than ever, study finds

Number of ‘unsheltered’ is up 26 per cent from previous count in 2017

Traffic is backing on the Trans-Canada Highway eastbound at 264th Street in Langley on Dec. 2, 2020. (DriveBC photo)
TRAFFIC: Stalled vehicle causes ‘major delays’ on Highway 1 in Langley

Crews are on scene

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020, informing them in-person church services are off until further notice. (B.C. government)
B.C. tourism relief coming soon, Premier John Horgan says

Industry leaders to report on their urgent needs next week

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

An RCMP cruiser looks on as a military search and rescue helicopter winds down near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
B.C. Mountie, suspect airlifted by Canadian Armed Forces from ravine after foot chase

Military aircraft were dispatched from Comox, B.C., say RCMP

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Suspect tries to thwart police in Abbotsford with false 911 call about men with guns

Man twice sped away from officers and then tried to throw them off his trail

A logo for Netflix on a remote control is seen in Portland, Ore.,Aug. 13, 2020. Experts in taxation and media say a plan announced Monday by the government will ultimately add to the cost of digital services and goods sold by foreign companies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jenny Kane
‘Netflix tax’ for digital media likely to raise prices for consumers, experts say

The government says Canadian companies already collect those taxes when they make digital sales

BIG SALMON ranch in Washington State. (Center for Whale Research handout)
Non-profit buys Chinook ranch in hopes of increasing feed for southern resident killer whales

The ranch, which borders both sides of Washington State’s Elwha River, is a hotspot for chinook salmon

Gaming content was big on YouTube in 2020. (Black Press Media files)
What did Canadians watch on Youtube during isolation? Workouts, bird feeders

Whether it was getting fit or ‘speaking moistly,’ Canadians had time to spare this year

Most Read