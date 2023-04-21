Housing project moves forward across from Langley Events Centre

One of several proposed apartment projects, it could add 371 units to the area

Langley Township is likely moving forward with a major housing project just across the street from the Langley Events Centre.

The project, proposed for two properties at 199 Street and 78B Avenue, consists of 371 apartment units and more than 32,700 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, spread across four six-storey buildings.

Nearby 78B Avenue will be transformed into a pedestrian greenway, closing the small, dead-end road to vehicle traffic.

Between the site and 200th Street is another property zoned for office park uses. Similar mixed-use residential and commercial projects are planned for many of the nearby properties.

The project is expected to generate $2.88 million in community amenity contributions (CACs) for the Township. CACs are used to build local amenities such as parks and rec centres.

The site is in the Jericho Sub-Neighbourhood Plan and is designated for high density mixed-use development. Up to 20-storey projects are allowed in that area.

Council did not debate prior to voting in favour of three readings of the rezoning. Coun. Kim Richter was opposed.

If the project passes fourth reading at a future council meeting, it will be approved to move forward.

