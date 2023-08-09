Housing sales dipped in July in Langley, Aldergrove, and across region

Home sales in Langley dipped sharply in July compared to June, as higher interest rates and summer doldrums hit a still-wobbly real estate market.

Regionally, 1,368 home sales were recorded in July by the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB), which was a significant 29.3 per cent drop below June’s levels.

However, it was 37.8 per cent higher than July 2022, when the province was in the grip of a very slow real estate market, as the first part of an ongoing cycle of interest rate hikes and higher mortgage rates took effect.

“Summer is typically a slower period for the real estate sector and the higher interest rates are contributing to the market slowdown,” said Narinder Bains, chair of the FVREB. “We’re seeing less traffic and fewer multiple offers as buyers and sellers put a pause on decisions and we expect this trend to continue until the fall cycle.”

After holding interest rates steady in March and April, the Bank of Canada resumed raising rates on June 7, bumping the overnight lending rate from 4.5 to 4.75 per cent, and then to 5.0 per cent on July 12.

With interest rates and bond prices heading upward, mortgage rates quickly followed.

In Langley, sales of single family homes were down 48.5 per cent month-over-month.

July saw 84 detached homes change hands, compared to 163 in June. July’s numbers were still 42.4 per cent higher than the 59 houses that sold in July 2022.

In townhouses, 84 sales were recorded in July, down 21.5 per cent month-over-month, but up 37.7 per cent from the same month a year ago.

The biggest selling type of housing was condos, with 106 changing hands, down 20.3 per cent from June, and up 16.5 per cent from the same month last year.

While prices have been rising again this year after slumping through the latter half of 2022, the benchmark price for all three housing categories remains slightly lower than it was a year ago.

The benchmark price for a detached home in Langley was $1.63 million in July, 5.4 per cent below the level of July 2022, while townhouses were going for $848,300, down 7.7 per cent, and condos were selling for $612,900, down 1.4 per cent.

“With the interest rates, buyers are waiting,” said Karen Ralph, a realtor who just sold an Aldergrove home that received multiple offers.

She noted that the home sold because it was priced right.

“We had 23 showings over the weekend,” she said, followed by multiple offers. Getting multiple offers on a single property, once very common, is becoming rare as the market slows, she said.

Ralph is also seeing people leaving the local real estate market entirely – they’re moving out, headed to Chilliwack or points east.

Another trend is that rental properties are being sold, as interest costs bite for the landlords.

“A lot of rental properties are selling because interest rates are going up, and they can’t pass that along to the renter, legally,” said Ralph.

Rental increases are capped in B.C., with landlords allowed to increase it a maximum of two per cent this year.

But property investors with variable rate mortgages are seeing the interest on their loans go up much, much faster than that as the Bank of Canada has increased its key overnight lending rate in an attempt to rein in inflation.

Active listings across the entire FVREB region – North Delta through to Mission and Abbotsford – rose to over 6,000 homes of all types last month, but that’s well below levels that were typical a decade ago, when there were usually between 8,000 and 10,000 homes for sale at any given time.

