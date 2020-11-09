The Packaging Depot in Langley City has been ‘crazy busy’ since it started helping Metro Vancouver residents get purchases from the U.S. into Canada during the border shutdown (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

The Packaging Depot in Langley City has been ‘crazy busy’ since it started helping Metro Vancouver residents get purchases from the U.S. into Canada during the border shutdown (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

How a Langley City business is getting purchases from the U.S. to Canadian buyers

Agreement with U.S. business to cut shipping costs has quadrupled their work load, owner says

An agreement between a Langley City package and shipping business with a counterpart in Blaine is getting purchases by Canadians from U.S. businesses across the border during the current shutdown.

It has meant a lot more business than usual for the Packaging Depot on 200 Street, owner Mike Melville related.

“We’re crazy busy,” Melville told the Langley Advance Times.

Melville estimates the amount of shipments arriving at the family-owned business has nearly quadrupled since they started working with Mail Boxes International in Blaine.

“We didn’t do a whole lot of import [until now],” Melville said.

It’s probably the busiest they’ve been in 23 years in business, but they have no plans to hire additional staff at the moment, Melville said, something that would require bringing someone into their coronavirus “bubble.”

READ MORE: Non-essential travel restrictions at Canada-U.S. border extended to at least Nov. 21

When the Canada-US border was closed to all but nonessential traffic during the pandemic, it was bad news for Canadians who made online purchases of items in the U.S. and had them shipped to U.S. businesses like Mail Boxes International for pickup, a short drive across the line.

“Auto parts, eBay collectibles, shoes, and a variety of everyday items are easily found in the U.S., but not as easily in Canada.” explained Brant Baron, owner of Mail Boxes International.

READ ALSO: U.S.-Canada border closure hurts Washington state town

Baron shipped hundreds of packages up to Canada by courier after the border was ordered closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but shipping internationally was just too expensive for it to be worth it to most people, according to Baron.

By sending a pallet full of several items to the Langley depot, the cost of shipping and clearance fees is shared among several people for a fraction of the cost, Baron said.

This, Baron elaborated, “cuts costs by allowing us to create a shipment with only one commercial invoice, with one shipping cost, to one central location.”

The only drawback is a longer trip that the U.S. – Canada border trip for some purchasers to the Langley location, but most seem to feel it’s worth it, Baron said.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangley City

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snowfall warning issued for Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver
Next story
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective

Just Posted

The Packaging Depot in Langley City has been ‘crazy busy’ since it started helping Metro Vancouver residents get purchases from the U.S. into Canada during the border shutdown (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
How a Langley City business is getting purchases from the U.S. to Canadian buyers

Agreement with U.S. business to cut shipping costs has quadrupled their work load, owner says

R.E. Mountain Secondary (Langley School District)
Langley school makes COVID-19 exposure list for second time

District issued alert for R.E. Mountain Secondary on Thursday

Nanaimo News Bulletin file photo.
Snowfall coming to the Lower Mainland this afternoon, says Environment Canada

Fraser Valley may get up to five centimetres, Metro Vancouver may get five to 10 centimetres

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley woman can’t support BLM because of violence

Letter writer’s position is that all lives matter

Stephen Nicol, Langley Secondary science teacher, Amanda Smith, LEPS Agriculture Program coordinator, and Gary Jones, a Langley Sustainable Agriculture Foundation director and KPU faculty member have been involved in the new Learning Farm. (Nichole Marples/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley students already growing their knowledge at special learning garden

Langley Learning Farm project will teach high school students about agriculture and food security

Planes fly in formation above a large crowd who gathered to honour the fallen during a Remembrance Day ceremony at the War Memorial in Oak Bay, B.C., on Monday, November 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Honouring veterans in a pandemic: COVID-19 put Legions at risk of closure

In many ways, COVID-19 exacerbated issues man Legion branches were already facing

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan smiles during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. British Columbians could soon know the final results of the provincial election as officials have said they are aiming to wrap up the mail-in ballot count today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Final ballot count confirms British Columbia’s NDP increased seat count to 57

One riding will go to a judicial recount to decide between BC Greens and BC Liberals

Skaters makes their way along the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa on the opening day of its 50th season, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. From manufactured rinks in city parks, to lengthy swaths of iced-over rivers, Canada’s outdoor public skating spaces may prove popular during the first full winter of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Are outdoor ice rinks safe? Experts say skating is low risk, but precautions needed

Municipalities across the country are working on guidelines for their outdoor skating rinks

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who lives in Los Angeles, announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019, in a July 20, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Trebek had been fighting pancreatic cancer

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE – An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. (The Canadian Press)
Feds pledge customer refunds before ‘we spend one penny’ on aid package for airlines

Passenger levels remain down by nearly 90%

Harwinder Sandhu, a Vernon registered nurse, has won the Vernon-Monashee riding after mail-in and absentee votes were counted. (Black Press - file photo)
B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP takes Vernon-Monashee for the first time since the 1980s

Vernon’s Harwinder Sandhu of the NDP unseats three-term Liberal incumbent Eric Foster

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
COVID-19: What the new health orders mean for Fraser Health residents, businesses

No social gatherings, several sports cancelled, enhanced rules for businesses

Most Read