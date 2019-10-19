How many pedestrians have been hit by cars in Langley in recent years? (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

How many pedestrians are hit by cars in Langley?

ICBC is warning drivers as nights get longer and darker

How many pedestrians are hit by cars every year in Langley?

ICBC keeps records of how many collisions involve pedestrians across B.C.

In Langley, the numbers for the last five years are:

• 2014 – 85

• 2015 – 74

• 2016 – 96

• 2017 – 81

• 2018 – 91

The average number of pedestrians involved in collisions in Langley every year is 85 over the last five years.

Almost double the number of pedestrians are injured in crashes between October and January as the weather changes and daylight hours decrease, according to ICBC.

A public safety campaign launched this week to try to keep pedestrians safe.

