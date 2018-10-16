How rules for inmate segregation in Canada will change under Bill C-83

Federal government proposing changes to rules around inmates in federal correctional institutions

Ottawa introduced legislation Tuesday to change the way inmates in federal correctional institutions are from the general prison population.

How does segregation in federal corrections facilities work now?

— Administrative segregation is done to maintain security in the event an inmate poses a risk to themselves or others if no other reasonable alternative is available. Inmates are to be released from administrative segregation at the earliest possible time, but no time limits have been set.

— Disciplinary segregation is used to punish prisoners for violating prison rules for a maximum of 30 days and can be imposed with or without restrictions on visits with family, friends and others.

— Inmates in segregation are restricted to two hours per day outside their cells and may not have any interactions with others. They also do not benefit from any programming or mental health supports.

What will change under Bill C-83?

— Prisoners determined to be at risk to themselves or others will be placed in new “structured intervention units.”

— In these new units, to be created in existing facilities, inmates will have access to rehabilitative programming, interventions and mental-health care.

— Inmates will be given at least four hours a day outside their cell and guaranteed at least two hours to interact with others.

— Prisoners in these units will be visited daily by a registered health care professional. They will also be provided with access to patient advocates.

— Considerations unique to Indigenous offenders are to be factored into all correctional decision-making.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Where to find Langley election results
Next story
Government says imprisoned Canadian terror suspects must face consequences

Just Posted

Langley ‘Gala’ helps fund ER expansion

Langley Mayor’s Gala raises $600,000 for Langley Memorial Hospital expansion

Young Giants make Worlds

Two forwards from the Langley-based WHL team were picked today to represent Canada.

Where to find Langley election results

Times reports as ballots are tallied Saturday

Langley Rams look for repeat victory Saturday, heading into semifinals

Finishing second in the regular season, Langley hosts its first playoff game in four years.

VIDEO: North Langley Kodiaks shut out North Surrey Bears

Defensive battle Saturday ends in Langley’s favour

Legal pot price must be ‘competitive’ with black market: Blair

Bill Blair shared final words on journey to legalization ahead of official day Wednesday

Mayor of Kamloops says ‘history has been made’ with vote on B.C.’s lone pot shop

The store to be run by the province in B.C.’s Interior is opening Wednesday as pot sales become legal across Canada

New bus route to ‘replace’ Greyhound along Trans-Canada Highway

Rider Express Transportation says they will soon begin a bus service from Winnipeg to Vancouver

U.S. pot firm urges Trump to deny Canadian producers ‘competitive advantage’

The challenge for U.S. firms lies in the fact that while recreational cannabis is legal in nine states and medicinal pot in 22 others, it remains illegal under federal law

Government says imprisoned Canadian terror suspects must face consequences

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale showed little sympathy Tuesday for such individuals who now want to return to Canada

How rules for inmate segregation in Canada will change under Bill C-83

Federal government proposing changes to rules around inmates in federal correctional institutions

Canada Post union issues strike notice; rotating strikes could begin Monday

Union says rotating strikes will begin if agreements aren’t reached with bargaining units

‘I just wanted her to be with Jesus’: Court hears Surrey girl’s final moments

Lisa Batstone is accused in her daughter’s death

Carole James avoids questions on B.C.’s payroll tax (with video)

Green MLA Adam Olsen cites huge tax increase for local business

Most Read