How some previously-used Aldergrove street banners became a statement of support for Ukraine

Some recycled street banners with sunflowers, the national flower of the besieged Ukraine, went up in Aldergrove in mid-March, the unexpected result of a search through stored banners from past years.
Karen Long, a director of the Rotary Club in Aldergrove, and a past director of the Aldergrove Business Association, said while they were seeking funding for new banners, volunteers decided to go through the inventory of previously-used banners to see what was in stock and if there was something with a spring theme they could use right away.
“We were just in-between ordering new banners,” Long told the Langley Advance Times.
They found “generic” spring banners with bees on them from 2011, then realized the banners also had sunflowers, a symbol of the Ukraine.
“It was one of those ‘wow’ moments,” Long recalled.
When new banners are made up, Long said preliminary plans call for a “my town’ theme that could include a low-cost option for groups seeking exposure on limited budgets – one that would allow them to pay for just eight banners along a portion of the main drive through town, rather than requiring them to fund a full 35 banners for all of Aldergrove.
