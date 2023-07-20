How the Langley shootings anniversary is being marked

On July 25, it will be exactly one year to the day since an armed man killed two people and wounded two other before he was killed by an RCMP officer. (Langley Advance Times file) On July 25, it will be exactly one year to the day since an armed man killed two people and wounded two other before he was killed by an RCMP officer. (Langley Advance Times file) On July 25, it will be exactly one year to the day since an armed man killed two people and wounded two other before he was killed by an RCMP officer. (Langley Advance Times file) On July 25, it will be exactly one year to the day since an armed man killed two people and wounded two other before he was killed by an RCMP officer. (Langley Advance Times file) On July 25, it will be exactly one year to the day since an armed man killed two people and wounded two other before he was killed by an RCMP officer. (Langley Advance Times file) On July 25, it will be exactly one year to the day since an armed man killed two people and wounded two other before he was killed by an RCMP officer. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley’s mass shooting spree on July 25, 2022, left Steven Furness and Paul Wynn dead, and two others injured. The Langley Advance Times reconnects with victims’ families and first responders on the shooting’s first anniversary.

On Monday, July 24, City and Township councils will pause and remember the victims of a mass shooting – one year later.

Langley City will hold a moment of silence at the beginning of its regular council meeting, to honour the victims of the July 25, 2022, shootings in the City and Township of Langley.

The shooting left Steven Furness and Paul David Wynn dead, and two others injured before police shot and killed the gunman.

The mass shooting shocked the community.

City Mayor Nathan Pachal said the intent on Monday is to honour the victims and “acknowledge the impact on the families.”

The City commemoration is at the beginning of the next council meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. on July 24.

At the Township council meeting on the same day, there will be a moment of silence to observe the anniversary and remember the lives lost and the lasting impact on the living, said Township Mayor Eric Woodward.

“It’s really important to memorialize it and remember,” he said.

The moment of silence at the start of the 1:30 p.m. council meeting will be followed by Councillor Tim Baillie playing Amazing Grace on the bagpipes.

Community gathers

On the anniversary day itself, Tuesday, July 25, a community commemoration will take place at the Vineyard Church, at 5708 Glover Rd. starting at 1 p.m.

“In honour of the victims, the fallen and survivors, we invite everyone to join us,” the notice said.

There will be a public address by family and other members of the community followed by a barbecue.

