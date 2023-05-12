How to beat the heat in Langley

Seek out shady spots in parks, head to air-conditioned rec centres, or even run through spray parks

The Langley RCMP has sent out information on its social media to help the public better understand heat-related illnesses.

Residents looking to escape the coming heat have a few options in the Township and City.

People can cool down at local spray parks and seek shaded areas in local parks.

“Due to the upcoming hot weather, Langley City crews worked hard to get the City Park and Douglas Park spray parks opened earlier this year,” said City Mayor Nathan Pachal.

Langley Township issued an anonymous statement when asked about what measures it was taking to help residents: “The Township created a robust web page of helpful information outlining how and where people can keep cool in hot weather.”

Another option is to visit public buidings such as recreation centres and public library branches in both the City and Township.

Environment Canada forecast calls for temperatures to reach 28° C today. Saturday could reach 31°C, getting up to 34°C Sunday, 33° C Monday and 31°C Tuesday.

Fraser Health encourages people to check in on older family and neighbours who cannot tolerate high temperatures as well. It offers safety tips online. People with heat-related medical concerns can also contact 811.

With the spike in temperatures, the Langley RCMP is cautioning people to not have their pets in vehicles.

With the hot weather approaching this weekend, please be mindful of the weather and effects that a hot vehicle can have on your furry friends!

The Township and City have created a guide called Keep Cool in Langley, available on the Township website. The guide has additional links to resources.

Use these helpful tips to keep cool:

Seek cooler, breezier areas when outdoors, such as large parks near to water with lots of trees.

Take it slow with outdoor activities – rest and relax often if you feel fatigued.

Stay out of the sun as much as possible; remember temperatures are typically at their highest between 11am and 4pm.

Stay hydrated – drink water regularly, even more than you think you need.

Stock up on items like sunscreen, water bottles, sunglasses, sun hats, wading pools, spritz bottles or other items to help you cool down.

Skip heavy foods, and opt for salads, sandwiches, fruits and vegetables instead. Cook food in an outdoor barbeque or microwave. Avoid using heat-producing appliances like the stove, oven, dishwasher and dryer to avoid generating extra heat. Even smaller appliances, such as laptops and toasters, are best unplugged.

NEVER leave children or pets alone in a parked car. Temperatures can rise rapidly in enclosed vehicles, becoming much hotter than the outdoor temperature.

Know the signs of heat-related illnesses

Review the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses so you can identify problems and seek help.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion could include rashes, muscle cramps, dizziness or fainting, and headache. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should move to a cool place and drink water.

Symptoms of heat stroke, which is considered a medical emergency, include a high body temperature, dizziness or fainting, and confusion and lack of coordination. In these cases, call 911.

Here are a few ways to stay cool in the Township when temperatures rise:

Cool off in one of the Township’s spray parks. Find a spray park near you by searching ‘spray park’ on Parks and Amenities.

Visit your local swimming pool or the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience.

Book a visit at the museum and enjoy air-conditioned galleries in the historic village of Fort Langley.

Visit a Fraser Valley Regional Library.

In the morning or early evening, enjoy shaded areas in one of the Township’s many parks.

Williams Park offers large shade trees and covered seating areas.

McClughan Park and the West Munday Creek trail system run through dense forest, offering some coolness and shade.

The Derek Doubleday Arboretum has a picnic shelter and large shade trees with picnic tables.

Nearby regional parks with shade include:

Aldergrove Regional Park

Brae Island Regional Park

Derby Reach Regional Park

Campbell Valley Regional Park

Glen Valley Regional Park, Two-bit Bar

When the Province of BC issues an Extreme Heat Emergency

When temperatures are expected to be dangerously hot and pose a significant risk to human life and health, particularly for older adults.

Please help keep our community safe by checking in on friends, family and neighbours, particularly if they are elderly and/or living alone.

High temperatures inside your home pose the greatest risk during an Extreme Heat Emergency.

Find air-conditioned public spaces and spray parks in Langley where you can cool off when it’s hot.

Community & Recreation Centres

Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre – 27032 Fraser Highway

George Preston Recreation Centre – 20699 42 Avenue

Timms Community Centre – 20399 Douglas Crescent

W.C. Blair Recreation Centre – 22200 Fraser Highway

Walnut Grove Community Centre – 8889 Walnut Grove Drive

Fraser Valley Regional Libraries

Aldergrove Library – 26770 29 Avenue

Brookswood Library – 20045 40 Avenue

City of Langley Library – 20399 Douglas Crescent

Dean Drysdale Library – 8889 Walnut Grove Drive

Fort Langley Library – 9167 Glover Road

Muriel Arnason Library – #130 – 20338 65 Avenue

Murrayville Library – #100 – 22071 48 Avenue

Spray Parks

Brookswood Park – 40 Avenue and 200 Street

City Park – 49A Avenue and 207 Street

Douglas Park – Douglas Crescent and 206 Street

Murrayville Outdoor Activity Park – 48A Avenue and 221 Street

Phillip Jackman Park – 32 Avenue and 271 Street

Willoughby Community Park – 7700 block of 202A Street

Walnut Grove Community Park – 89 Avenue and Walnut Grove Drive

Nicholas Park – 208 Street and 50A Avenue

Opening dates and hours vary by location.

Additional tips to keep cool

Close blinds and shutters during the daytime and open them at night. Open your windows at night to let in cooler air. Install or use curtains and blinds to help block sunlight and reduce indoor heat. Light-coloured curtains can reflect the sun. Those with south- or west-facing windows can use reflectors which deflect sunlight.

Cool showers and misting yourself and your clothing with cool water will help keep you from overheating. If you have air conditioning, use it to take the edge off indoor heat, but don’t over-cool. If you have friends or family without A/C and you have room to spare, consider inviting them to sleep over. Check in with friends, family and neighbours, particularly those who are elderly, socially isolated, or those who have mobility challenges as they may be less able to prepare themselves and their homes. Develop a buddy system and check in with your buddy frequently, especially in the evening and early morning.

If you don’t have air-conditioning, take note of the amount of sunlight your home receives at different times of the day, so you know which rooms get the most heat buildup. Shelter in the coolest room in your home and use a fan. Since heat rises, the ground floor or basement are usually cooler spots in the house. Indoor hammocks or the living room couch might be better spots to sleep until temperatures cool down. Keep a pitcher or bottles of water chilling in the fridge and make sure you have ice cubes and ice packs ready to go. Blowing a fan across a pan of ice water can create a cool breeze.

Go to malls, movie theatres, coffee shops and restaurants to get out of the heat.

If you work from home, arrange to work in the air-conditioned office during the hottest days.

Metro Vancouver monitors the latest air quality and weather data from 31 stations in the Lower Fraser Valley and publishes it at Airmap.ca and issues air quality advisories when the air gets bad. Sign up to receive direct notifications.

For more information on how to stay safe in the heat, visit Fraser Health.

