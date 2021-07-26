How to report a bad driver to police

One person was taken to hospital after a vehicle went off the road and hit a tree in the 5000-block of 236 Street around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March, 30, 2021. (Langley Advance Times file)

Here’s what you need to do when you report a driving issue to police, according to Langley RCMP, who issued a statement on Monday, July 26, calling on residents to be ready with needed details when they call.

Cpl. Holly Largy said Langley Traffic Services has identified 15 corridors where driving behaviours known to cause serious injury or death are observed.

“If you want to be part of the solution and find you would like traffic officers to address a driving issue you have witnessed, you need to record an accurate description of the vehicle, driver, if possible, and a license place,” Largy said.

“You need to bring a statement detailing what you saw, including the time, date and location. And you need to be prepared to testify in court.”

Once a witness has gathered all the information above, they are encouraged to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 so police can follow through with the investigation.

“Let’s all work together to make our roads safer,” Largy said.

ICBC data for Langley showed that the following locations had the most crashes in 2020:

1 – 264th Street and the Trans Canada Highway – 309 crashes

2 – 200th Street and the Trans Canada Highway – 189 crashes

3 – 232nd Street and the Trans Canada Highway – 114 crashes

4 – Fraser Highway and the Langley Bypass – 106 crashes

5 – 200th Street and the Langley Bypass – 104 crashes

