How to report those not practising social distancing in the Langley Township

Langley Township residents can complain to Fraser Health about businesses not following social distancing rules and Langley RCMP about large gatherings in the area.

There’s more clarity on just who residents should call if they have concerns about businesses that are breaching provincial social-distancing orders.

On March 26, a ministerial order that enables bylaw officers to support enforcement of the provincial health officer’s orders was enacted in B.C. under the Emergency Program Act.

Township residents that are concerned about a certain businesses not adhering to current public health orders should first contact Fraser Health at 604-514-6121 or LangleyHP@fraserhealth.ca, the Township website now states.

People are encouraged to report the following to Fraser Health:

– Food and drink establishments offering dine-in.

– Personal service establishments, such as salons, spas, tattoo shops, and massage places, that are open to the public or otherwise offering services.

To report mass events or gatherings in Langley and other quarantine-related complaints, folks can email Langley RCMP at langleyrcmp@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or call its non-emergency line at 604-532-3200.

Police officers will then determine if the situation needs to be pursued.

Also, anyone spotted in the Township conducting “secondary reselling of essential goods” including masks and medical and cleaning supplies can email covid19info@tol.ca or cal 604-532-7599 to relay their concerns.

Same with other business-related matters regarding COVID-19 measures within the Township.

Coronavirus

