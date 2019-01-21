Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale listens to RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, not shown, during a press conference on the RCMP’s new Interim Management Advisory Board in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Huawei not only firm that could build Canada’s eventual 5G networks: Goodale

Meng’s December arrest has infuriated China

Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says Chinese telecom giant Huawei isn’t the only company that can build Canadian next-generation wireless networks.

Goodale’s remarks on Parliament Hill come after China’s ambassador to Canada warned last week of repercussions if the federal government bars the telecom company from supplying equipment for faster, more resilient communications systems than cellphone users have now.

Chinese envoy Lu Shaye made the comments during his first media event since the RCMP arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver on Dec. 1 at the request of the United States.

Meng’s arrest has infuriated China, which has since detained two Canadians in moves that have pushed Canada-China diplomatic relations to a new low.

READ MORE: Canada’s arrest of Huawei exec an act of ‘backstabbing,’ Chinese ambassador says

READ MORE: Canada says it won’t be deterred by Chinese pressure

Canadian security agencies are still reviewing the security and technical issues surrounding the potential involvement of Huawei and other companies in new 5G networks for smartphones and other wireless communication devices.

When asked about the ongoing national-security review today, Goodale said there are other suppliers besides Huawei that can set up Canada’s 5G networks.

The Canadian Press

