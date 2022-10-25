An explosion Monday night in Surrey, filmed from across the Fraser in New Westminster. (Screen shot of video filmed by Braden McMillan).

Huge explosion, fire on small island off Surrey’s Tannery Park

Surrey Mounties were called to assist Surrey firefighters Monday night following a huge explosion on a small island in the Fraser River off Surrey’s shoreline, near Tannery Park.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m., with a giant flash followed by a fire.

“The only way to get there was by boat so we had the Coast Guard go check it out,” Const. Sarbjit Sangha said. “They are going to go back this morning as it was dark and they weren’t able to see much in the dark.”

The cause of the fire is unknown, as of Tuesday. It’s also not yet known if anyone was injured.

“They did not see anybody at that time,” Sangha said, asked if anyone was injured.

“Hopefully nobody was injured,” she said. “As far as I know, from last night when they attended they did not find anybody at that place.”

Assistant Fire Chief Greg McRobbie said firefighters tried to access the “marshy” island. “They could only really see a glow behind trees so we did not have a visual from our side.

“There was no way to get towards the property so RCMP actually joined up with Coast Guard and went to investigate from that side. It isn’t Surrey land, so the Surrey Fire Service actually cleared and the RCMP took over.”


