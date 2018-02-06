Investigators were on scene Tuesday morning at a wooded area in the vicinity of King and Riverside roads, where police say human remains were found Monday afternoon. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Human bones found in Abbotsford wooded area

Remains found by resident Monday afternoon

Abbotsford Police are investigating after a resident discovered human remains in a wooded area on Monday afternoon.

Police say that a person who was geocaching – using a GPS to find small treasures that other people have hidden – found “what appeared to be human bones” on Monday around 1 p.m. in the 1600 block of Riverside Road.

The remains were found in a wooded area at the top of a field across the road from the Riverside homeless shelter. That area was still taped off on Tuesday morning, and investigators were on scene.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the investigation is still in its early stages, and it will take “extensive forensic work” to identify the individual involved and the circumstances surrounding their death.

The BC Coroner Service also attended the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text APD at 222973 (abbypd), or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

A wooded area on King and Riverside roads was still blocked off with police tape on Tuesday morning after human remains were found there on Monday afternoon. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

