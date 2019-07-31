B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming. (Black Press Media file)

‘Human error’ caused mistakes in 32,000 B.C. Grade 12’s transcripts: education minister

Fleming said that ‘grades will be communicated directly to post-secondary institutions’

Human error was behind the mistake that caused 32,000 students Grade 12 students to receive incorrect transcripts this week, according to a statement from B.C.’s education minister.

Minister Rob Fleming said the error happened “when data was being manually transferred between systems.”

The mistake, made public late Tuesday, sent B.C. students and parents into a panic. Many post-secondary institutions require final transcripts for high school students to be submitted in early August, and some require official printed copies, not emails or photocopies, to confirm enrolment.

READ MORE: B.C. Grade 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’

The B.C. government said that as of Wednesday, the transcripts found online will be the correct ones.

Some parents, like Langley mom Jane Illot, were concerned that late transcripts might hamper her son Callum’s ability to confirm his enrolment with the Royal Military College.

“He’s waiting to show the Royal Military College that yes, he has passed Grade 12, he has passed these exams. They don’t have these exams in Ontario,” Illot said.

“I can’t really see that they’re going to be incredibly patient getting his transcript.”

READ MORE: B.C.-wide Grade 12 test error could dash Langley teen’s military dreams, mom worries

Some post-secondary institutions, like the University of Alberta, have confirmed they will allow extra time to hand in B.C. students’ transcripts.

Fleming said that “grades will be communicated directly to post-secondary institutions.”

In his statement, the education minister said he knew “this has caused anxiety for students and their families, and I want to assure them that this will not have an impact on admission to colleges and universities.”

The issue with final grades was discovered Monday after schools contacted the education ministry asking about marks that seemed off.

The mistake affected five provincial exams taken by 32,000 students between June 22 and June 23 including Communications 12, English First Peoples 12, English 12 and French Language Arts 12.

When contacted for a comment, the BC Teachers’ Federation said they had not been briefed on the issue by the ministry.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Fearsome-looking animal’ fossil discovered in Kootenay National Park
Next story
Canada eyeing implications of U.S. plan to allow imports of prescription drugs

Just Posted

Highway 1 westbound closed in Abbotsford after reported hit-and-run death

A witness reported on social media that a man was killed and the vehicle involved did not stop

Aldergrove’s newest spray park opens to the public

Philip Jackman Park unveils a nature spray area atop old playground

Aldergrove’s Armed Forces engineers commended both overseas and locally

192 CEF unveiled its latest community project, the construction of specialized Cultus Lake cabins

LETTER: Langley man contends pride and rainbow flag are not exclusory

Historic persecution warrants show of support for LGBTQ+ community.

B.C.-wide Grade 12 test error could dash Langley teen’s military dreams, mom worries

Callum, 18, is still waiting on transcripts to be secure his admission into the Royal Military College

Fashion Fridays: Simply Beautiful Editor Box

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Internal audit reveals clearing took place without valid archaeological impact assessments in place

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

‘Irresponsible’ people keeping raptors as pets in southern B.C.

Three cases of people keeping birds of prey as pets documented

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

Texting at work no reason to be fired: B.C. Tribunal

A Lumby dental assistant was fired for texting during a staff meeting

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

Most Read