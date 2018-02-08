Debbie Hycha was last seen in Abbotsford in May 2017. Human remains found Monday in Abbotsford have now been identified as the 52-year-old.

Human remains found in Abbotsford identified as missing woman

Debbie Hycha had last been seen in May 2017

The human remains found earlier this week in east Abbotsford have been identified as Debbie Hycha, who had been missing since last May.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the preliminary investigation indicates that this is not a suspicious death.

The remains were found Monday by a person who was geocaching – using a GPS to find small treasures that other people have hidden – in a wooded area in the vicinity of Riverside Road and King Road.

The area is located at the top of a field across the road from the Riverside homeless shelter.

The BC Coroners Services and the APD’s major crime unit and forensic identification unit were involved in collecting evidence, which was then analyzed to determine the identity.

Hycha, 52, was last seen in Abbotsford on May 10, 2017, when she spoke with a police officer in the area of Marshall Road and Abbotsford Way – not far from where her remains were discovered.

Her family reported her missing after regular contact with her suddenly stopped.

In September, they offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to her discovery.

Hycha had lived in Abbotsford for about five years, and, prior to that, resided in Mission.

– with files from Tyler Olsen

Previous story
Space heaters likely cause of fatal house fire on Vancouver Island
Next story
VIDEO: Volunteers keep costs down on new Langley interpretive centre

Just Posted

Aldergrove shoots for playoffs: ACTION PHOTOS

Kodiaks outgun Langley Trappers 7-1 to take two more points

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Langley’s Hofer recognized as top high school coach

Carol Hofer led Langley Christian to three consecutive provincial volleyball banners

Illness keeps Giants star from playing in Kelowna last night

The G-Men’s three-game winning streak comes to an end with a 4-1 loss to the Rockets.

Langley wineries respond to Alberta premier’s sour grapes

Winery operators shocked to be caught in the middle of pipeline dispute

VIDEO: Volunteers keep costs down on new Langley interpretive centre

Costs to service the site are expected to push the project over budget.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Delta crane fire causes major delays on Highway 91

Highway 91 will likely be between 72 Ave and Nordel Way

Light rail should follow highway widening, Abbotsford mayor says

Braun says Highway 1 must be widened ‘yesterday’

Some cows are sadder than others: UBC study

Researchers say not all cows in the herd are the same

Human remains found in Abbotsford identified as missing woman

Debbie Hycha had last been seen in May 2017

Space heaters likely cause of fatal house fire on Vancouver Island

The male victim was in his late 70’s

Legal pot on track for July but actual retail sales may take longer

Could take three to four months for marijuana to hit store shelves

Toronto police recover remains of six people in alleged serial killer investigation

More charges are expected against McArthur, who is currently charged with first-degree murder

Most Read