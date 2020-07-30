Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country’s crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Human remains found in vehicle at Burnaby tow yard sparks homicide probe

RCMP don’t consider this to be a random act

Homicide investigators are in Burnaby after a grim discovery of human remains at a tow yard on Wednesday morning (July 30).

The human remains were found inside a vehicle in the 5000-block of Thorne Avenue, police confirmed in a news release.

Based on the investigation thus far, RCMP said investigators do not consider the incident to be a random act and that there is no danger to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team at 1-877-551-4447 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley Township council holds off on voting on cannabis shops

Just Posted

Legion distributes $16,000 collected from poppies to Langley care homes in need during COVID

Chartwell Gardens, Cottage-Worthington Pavilion Jackman Manor, Simpson Manor given thousands to help

Langley Township council holds off on voting on cannabis shops

Applications will be considered as groups in the fall

VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with focus on cardio

Each week fitness instructor Marion Brand shares at-home workouts

Celebrities go to bat for charity led by Aldergrove childhood sexual abuse survivor

Andy Bhatti raises $4,390 for Sophie’s Place, a safe space in Surrey for sexually abused children

Awards honouring athletics, grades, and volunteering handed out by Langley Township

Walnut Grove’s Prabhasha Wickramarachchi earned Pete Swensson Outstanding Community Youth Award

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

Human remains found in vehicle at Burnaby tow yard sparks homicide probe

RCMP don’t consider this to be a random act

Who’s ready for a little NHL action in August?

Podcast: Preview of Stanley Cup ‘play-in’ series amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hellebuyck backstops Jets to 4-1 win over Canucks in NHL exhibition play

Vancouver will meet Minnesota Wild in play-in series

B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

41 more COVID-19 cases in B.C., alert for Kelowna night club

No additional deaths as B.C. has 259 active virus cases

COVID-19: Cut sales tax, boost daycare, B.C. business group urges

Business Council of B.C. wants local government reform

Man, 20, dies after incident at lake near Whistler

RCMP say the man was rescued from Alta Lake but died in hospital

Wings and Wheels drive-thru fundraiser supports Crystal Gala Foundation

Event on Aug. 15 and 16 at Tradex to feature more than 300 planes and vehicles

Most Read