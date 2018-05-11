Human remains found near Nelson: RCMP

Called ‘suspicious’ until cause of death of determined

The RCMP and the BC Coroner’s Service have confirmed that human remains have been found near Beasley Road, about 12 km west of Nelson.

“This death will be treated as suspicious until a forensic pathologist can confirm the cause of death,” said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, adding that police continue to investigate the case.

She said the identity of the deceased and the cause of death will not be established until a forensic autopsy is completed. The autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

RCMP say no further information will be available until an autopsy is complete.

Police closed off the eastern entrance to the road after the remains were found Tuesday morning by a person walking in the area.

Previous story
B.C. dog on mend after devouring cocaine found on walk

Just Posted

Woman shaken ‘like a rag doll’ in devastating dog attack in Aldergrove

It took 85 staples to close the massive bite wounds on her leg

Young candidate declares run for Langley Township council

Michael Pratt is known for helping create a local memorial to the fallen.

Creativity flows freely at IDEA Summit

Langley School District organizes first ever event at LEC Fieldhouse

Picture this: endoscopy innovation being rolled out across Fraser Health region

Langley Memorial first hospital in Fraser Health region to use system

Langley school milestone: Life after mullets and math class

Some Aldergrove high school grads are back teaching at ACSS which celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Evacuation orders issued for 2,500 in B.C.’s Kootenay-Boundary region

River levels have exceeded 1948 record highs

Surrey date on Shawn Hook’s 17-city Canadian concert tour

‘Sound of Your Heart’ hit singer to play Bell theatre in November

B.C. dog on mend after devouring cocaine found on walk

The owner said the nine-year old dog started swaying from side to side upon arriving home

Human remains found near Nelson: RCMP

Called ‘suspicious’ until cause of death of determined

5 to start your day

Fraser River water levels threaten Chilliwack homes, protest camp pops up in Maple Ridge and more

Supreme Court says garage not liable for teen crash in stolen car

In a split 7-2 decision, the court overturned earlier rulings that found the garage 37 per cent liable in the 2006 incident.

Family of man accused of Toronto van attack devastated and grieving for victims

Police have said eight women and two men died after Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., allegedly drove a rental van down a busy sidewalk on April 23.

Flooding forces thousands out of their homes in B.C.’s southern Interior

Nearly 2,700 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes in British Columbia’s southern Interior

Royal retreat of Windsor ready to party for Harry, Meghan

All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence.

Most Read