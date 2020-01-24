BC Human Rights Tribunal (The Canadian Press)

Human right complaint in Langley gets re-set

The complaint has been dismissed and re-filed

A human rights complaint by a transgender former resident of a Langley assisted living facility has been dismissed and will be re-filed and the process started again.

In 2018, Angela Dahl filed a complaint against Langley Lions Senior Citizen Housing Society, and the Evergreen Timbers Assisted Living Facility where she had lived.

She alleged discrimination by some staff and residents when she transitioned to living as a woman starting around 2015.

Last November, the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal ruled that some of the earlier allegations couldn’t be heard by the tribunal because of the delay in filing a complaint. Allegations raised about incidents in 2015 and 2016 were dismissed, but that still left a few allegations related to incidents in 2018.

In December, Evergreen asked for a judicial review, saying the remaining portions of the complaint should be thrown out.

Now, both Dahl and Evergreen have agreed to a proposal from the Human Rights Tribunal, according to a decision published earlier this month.

The original complaint will be rejected, but five allegations will be considered a new complaint.

Those allegations surround incidents in mid-2018 and involve alleged discriminatory conduct, comments, and behaviour by people in the facility. Dahl alleges the facility failed to take action or investigate in response.

None of the complaints have been proved before a court or tribunal.

READ MORE: Langley Lions Housing target of human rights complaint

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New U.S. LNG terminal near northwestern B.C. town proposed
Next story
NDP to put forward private member’s bill on making national pharmacare a reality

Just Posted

Variety gala moves east to Langley

The second annual One Night in the Valley fundraiser moves to Glass House Estate Winery in April

Langley brewery renames beer as tribute to local Vegas shooting victim

Maple Ridge’s Jordan McIldoon, one of 58 killed in 2017 mass shooting, remembered by Five Roads

Human right complaint in Langley gets re-set

The complaint has been dismissed and re-filed

Salvation Army Gateway of Hope in need of towel donations

People can bring new or used towels to 5787 Langley Bypass weekdays for the shelter’s shower program

Langley curlers head for showdown in Cranbrook

Team Tardi will be competing in the B.C. men’s championships next week in the Kootenays

Fashion Fridays: The basics you need for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

New U.S. LNG terminal near northwestern B.C. town proposed

AlaskCAN International LNG wants terminal just over Canadian border, but using B.C gas

Ride-hailing launches after Lower Mainland approval, but only in Vancouver

Uber and Lyft vow to expand as more drivers are hired

Couple wonders who’s in a Cariboo photo that’s been hanging in their home for years

Charles and Lynn Dick believe the image was taken at the 70 Mile Road House

‘I would not go’ to China says B.C. traveller concerned about coronavirus

Alice Li said she goes to China every other year but would scrap any travel plans

Royal Canadian Legion expels B.C. member for wearing unearned military commendations

‘Stolen valour is stolen service and it’s just totally wrong’

‘Latte-sipping urbanites’ need to realize value of mining in B.C., association head says

Industry generates a total of $3.9 billion in sales of goods and service across the province

B.C. man rescued after getting trapped headfirst in well as water level rose

The rescue involved crews from Oak Bay and Saanich

Investigators in wildfire-torn Australia head to site of B.C. airtanker crash

The B.C. government sends condolences to Port Alberni-owned Coulson Aviation

Most Read