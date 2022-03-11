Humane Society claims Aldergrove zoo animals under stress

Local zoo says animal health and welfare is taken very seriously

Animals at the Greater Vancouver Zoo may be showing signs of stress in captivity, the Vancouver Humane Society claims in a new video released in early March.

The video shows footage recorded between 2016 and 2022, and includes footage of animals at the Vancouver Aquarium as well.

“We have a number of concerns,” said Emily Pickett, campaign director at the Humane Society.

The issues are mainly repetitive behaviours and pacing, including a giraffe licking the bars of its enclosure, big cats including a tiger and a lion pacing in their cages. Repetitive behaviours in captive animals can be a sign of stress, according to the Humane Society.

The Humane Society is also worried about the length of time the two hippos at the zoo, male Haben and female Hazina, have been separated, Pickett said. A sign at the zoo indicated they had been separated after Haben tried to assert dominance and the hippos began fighting.

The Humane Society has long been opposed to the conditions at the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

Pickett noted that the society has sent the zoo a number of reports over the years with a whole range of recommendations.

Ultimately, the society would like to see the zoo and the Vancouver Aquarium move away from housing and displaying exotic animals altogether.

Many of the animals have much larger ranges in the wild than any zoo can accommodate, Pickett said, and the local climate is wildly different from the warm African or Asian environments many of the animals come from.

The Humane Society has forwarded its video and a report to the BC SPCA.

“We’ve been notified that an investigation has been opened,” said Pickett.

The SPCA’s Lorie Chortyk confirmed that an investigation has been opened, as happens with every one of the more than 10,000 complaints the BC SPCA receives every year.

She noted they had just received the complaint, but they would be looking into it.

The Greater Vancouver Zoo released a brief statement about the Humane Society’s allegations.

“We have been made aware of an opinion piece regarding our park,” it said. “The Greater Vancouver Zoo takes the health and welfare of animals very seriously. As a CAZA and WAZA accredited facility we meet and exceed all provincial and federal requirements.”

CAZA and WAZA are Canada’s Accredited Zoos and Aquariums and the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which represent and accredit zoos.

