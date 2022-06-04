Humane Society opposes planned Langley rodeo event

The rodeo is scheduled for the Labour Day weekend in Brookswood

The Cloverdale Rodeo has been cancelled for a third year in a row. A new small rodeo planned for Langley is drawing opposition from the Vancouver Humane Society. (Photo courtesy Cloverdale Rodeo)

The Vancouver Humane Society is calling a new planned rodeo event in Langley this fall “a major step backward,” arguing rodeos cause unnecessary fear and suffering to animals.

Events such as bull riding use spurs and tight ropes to get the animals to buck as part of the competition, said Chantelle Archambault, a community director for the society.

She noted that the Cloverdale Rodeo has dropped some events in recent years because of concerns over animal welfare.

In addition, the number of rodeos overall in B.C. has been in decline, with events in Abbotsford and Victoria cancelled over the past decade.

The biggest rodeo remaining in the Lower Mainland, the Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair, was cancelled this year for the third year in a row, in a move that was largely due to COVID-19.

“We believe that this event is not in the public interest of Langley residents,” said Emily Pickett, Campaign Director for the VHS.

The new rodeo in Langley, apparently to be held at the Langley Riders outdoor arena in Brookswood, is being organized by the Valley West Stampede Society, with Rich Kitos, a former vice-president of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association, attached to the project.

Black Press Media confirmed with the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association the event has been approved.

