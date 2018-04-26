Flowers lie at centre ice as people gather for a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Sask. on April 8, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Humboldt arena memorial ring to be removed

Arena ring of tribute to Saskatchewan hockey team to be removed as summer nears

What became a symbol of grief following the Humboldt Broncos bus crash earlier this month is about to melt into memory.

The painted ring around centre ice at Humboldt’s Elgar Petersen Arena — the junior hockey team’s home — became a memorial lined with flowers and other tributes soon after the April 6 crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others.

RELATED: Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe stops at $15 million

The City of Humboldt now says on its Facebook page that starting Friday, work will begin to remove the ice for the season, although people still have until 9:00 p.m. today to drop in and pay their respects.

It says flowers, banners, flags and posters that have flowed in from around the world to show support for the team will be put on display on the arena glass.

No events or ceremonies are planned in advance of the ice removal, but people are welcome to visit the building during regular hours over the next few days.

Plans are also in the offing for a permanent memorial.

RELATED: A look at the victims of the Humboldt team bus crash

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game in Nipawin, Sask., when a collision between the team’s bus and a tractor-trailer unit occurred.

The crash is still being investigated. RCMP have only said the truck was in the intersection when the accident happened.

Five players remained in hospital in Saskatoon on Wednesday, while eight others have been released or transferred to other care centres. (CKOM, The Canadian Press)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
14 galaxies set to collide and form colossal cluster
Next story
Prince William to be Harry’s best man

Just Posted

Judgment levied in Langley mushroom skimming

A court has fined a man who made off with thousands worth of mushrooms

#GetHired at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair today

‘We contact companies that we know are either looking to hire’

Langley councils urge Metro reps to vote against retirement allowance

Controversial issue to come up again at Friday morning board of directors meeting

Gas tank of Langley man’s pickup drilled to steal fuel

Record-high gas prices may be to blame for the theft that has left him without a truck

Chilliwack RCMP seek shoplifting suspect caught on video

Man allegedly connected to automobile theft in Abbotsford, shoplifting in Langley

Canadian musician duets with ancestral Indigenous voices on debut album

Toronto’s Jeremy Dutcher has mixed his operatic tenor with his Wolastoq First Nation roots

Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault case

Comedian convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

$30-million-winning lotto ticket bought in Coquitlam

The BC Lottery Corporation says the ticket matched all six winning numbers for the 6/49

B.C. legislates recreational marijuana sales

Age limit 19, province retains wholesale cannabis monopoly

VIDEO: Firefighters recognize 12-year-old’s fundraising efforts for fire victims

Chilliwack Fire Department surprise Chase Lloyd at school with a certificate of appreciation

VIDEO: Oldest longhouse in the Fraser Valley to be rebuilt in Chilliwack

Longhouse fundraising gala at Tzeachten Hall, May 5 puts spotlight on Indigenous art

COLUMN: Stanley Cup playoff second-round predictions

Sidney Crosby and the Penguins continue their quest for their third straight Stanley Cup

B.C. seeks court ruling on new pipeline regulations

Province wants to require permits for any new bitumen transport

Pilot likely affected by ‘spatial disorientation’ in plane crash that killed former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice

The TSB will announce its findings and the Capital News will follow.

Most Read