Humboldt tragedy close to home for Trinity Western University hockey team

Spartan Jarrett Fontaine is from Humboldt and is a former Bronco player

The Friday bus crash that killed 14 people in Sakatchewan was a personal tragedy for some members of the Langley-based Trinity Western University hockey team.

Messages of sympathy posted to social media said Spartan forward Jarrett Fontaine is from Humboldt and is a former Bronco player.

“Our playoff MVP Jarrett Fontaine is a Humboldt Bronco,” TWU Coach Barret Kropf said.

“He grew up in Humboldt. He played in the western league, but those are his boys and that’s his coaching staff.”

Fontaine said he was “blown away” by the news.

“I want some answers,” Fontaine said.I don’t know if my friends are living or they’re dead.”

Kropf was once coached by Humboldt Broncos Head Coach Darcy Haugan.

Haugan was among those killed when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League collided with a truck about 30 kilometres from Tisdale northeast of Saskatoon.

The Broncos were headed to Nipawin for a game when the crash happened.

